Clinton Joe Church, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a carpenter.
He attended Horse Creek Mission Church.
Joe is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Timmy and Tosha Church, and Scottie and Kathy Church, all of Limestone; brothers: Johnny and Patty Church, Wayne Church and companion, Misty Nickles, Stevie Church and Keith Church and companion, Tina Heaton, all of Chuckey; sisters: Lisa Church of Greeneville and Joyce Darnell of Chuckey; his grandchildren: Kristen Church, Brittany Holt, Conner Church, Dalton Church, Jareth Church, Macy Church, Taylor Williams and Tyson Williams; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and many special cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was a son of the late Clinton and Rosa Lee Church. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife: Thelma Church; brothers: Blaine, Dean, Ray and Bobby Church; a sister: Shirley Church; and a nephew: Jody Fletcher.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday and from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Sunday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Logan Lamb officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Gosnell, Bryan Ramsey, Austen Holt, John Whitton, Dustin Kesterson, Kenneth Church and Dale Hensley.
The family expresses a special thanks to nurses and staff of Johnson City Medical Center.
