Cloyd Cutshaw, 81, of the South Greene community, passed away Tuesday at his home.
He was a lifelong logger. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife: Hazel Cutshaw; two sons and daughter-in-law: Charles and Trish Cutshaw, and Tim and Robin Neas; four daughters and sons-in-law: Jeannie and Phil Ray, Ethel and Davis Stills, Sandra and Bryan Presley, and Karen and Kent Wilhoit; grandchildren: Daniel Ray, Crystal Tipton, Holly Collins, Nick Fillers, Josh Fillers, Heather Randolph, Jessica Allen, Brooklyn Sanchez, Hannah Thorne, Kaylee Cutshaw, Whitney Ricker, Mary Ellen Neas and Leanna Neas, 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Leonard Cutshaw, Tony Cutshaw and Willard Cutshaw; three sisters: Jewel Lindsey, Margaret Smith and Melissa Shelton; and special friends: Paul Bailey and Ruey Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Ona Cutshaw; two sons: Leroy Cutshaw and Darrell Cutshaw; a sister: Cindy Cutshaw; and a granddaughter: Mandy Stills.
There will be no formal service or visitation.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Rachael with Caris Hospice.
