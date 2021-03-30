Clyde B. Peters, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Magnavox where he worked as an electrician for 36 years.
Clyde was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
He was a member of South Greene Ruritan Club.
Clyde served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1961-66.
The family stated he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was always willing to help his family and friends.
No matter what adversities he faced, he always faced with a smile. Clyde loved to tell stories of his past, go fishing with his friends and grandsons, and work on the farm taking care of his cattle.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 57 years: Lucille Peters; one son: Tim Peters; one daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Steve Kinser; two special grandsons: Blake Kinser and his wife, Ashley, and Brandon Kinser who called him “Pappaw Pete”; one sister and brother-in-law: Polly and Jack Wykle: two sisters-in-law: Jo Murray and Ruth Ann Murray; one brother-in-law: Robert Brown; several special nieces, nephews and cousins including a special cousin, Ricky Peters; and special friends: Bobby Ramsey and Pat Morrison.
He was a son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Blazer Peters. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Norma Adams and her husband, Gene, Lorraine Wright and her husband, Jakie, and Brenda Brown; two nephews: Billy Brown and Dale Cutshaw; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert L. and Thelma Murray; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill Murray, Bob Murray and his wife, Barbara, Raymond Murray, and Cleo Cutshaw and her husband, Worley.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Jim DuMond officiating.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blake Kinser, Brandon Kinser, Steve Kinser, Terry Wykle, David Wykle and Jeff Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Peters, Dennis Cutshaw, Kenny Murray, Mike Aiken, Morgan Foulks, Chris Wright, ROMEOS of Reformation Lutheran Church and retired friends at Magnavox.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Elliott B. Smith and his staff, Dr. Amed Khan and his staff, and the nurses and staff of Johnson City Medical Center.
Due to COVID–19, the family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.