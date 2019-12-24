CLYDE 'Buddy' CRUM Jr.

Clyde “Buddy” Crum Jr., 75, of the Flag Branch community, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Marjorie Debusk Crum; three sisters and brother-in-law: Doris and Gary Burgner, Patsy and Otis Shelton, and Patricia Bowers; several nieces and nephews; one aunt: Pauline Davis; and a sister-in-law: Sue Debusk.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Beatrice Crum; two brothers; one sister; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Birtchell and Emma Debusk.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers and E.J. Swatzell officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.

Pallbearers will be Kay Darnell, Kevin Swatzell, Earl Collins, Tommy Bowman, Rick Proffitt and Steve McCoy.

The family expressed a special thanks to the Emergency Room staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, Dr. Daniel Lewis and the nursing staff at Johnson City Medical Center.