Clyde “Buddy” Crum Jr., 75, of the Flag Branch community, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Marjorie Debusk Crum; three sisters and brother-in-law: Doris and Gary Burgner, Patsy and Otis Shelton, and Patricia Bowers; several nieces and nephews; one aunt: Pauline Davis; and a sister-in-law: Sue Debusk.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Beatrice Crum; two brothers; one sister; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Birtchell and Emma Debusk.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers and E.J. Swatzell officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Kay Darnell, Kevin Swatzell, Earl Collins, Tommy Bowman, Rick Proffitt and Steve McCoy.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Emergency Room staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, Dr. Daniel Lewis and the nursing staff at Johnson City Medical Center.