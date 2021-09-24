Clyde Eddie Blackwell, 56, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Teresa Carter Blackwell; children: Sherri Norton, Clyde Blackwell Jr, Duke (Traci) Carter, Lucas (Amanda) Carter and Elizabeth (Jessie) Adams; grandchildren: Hunter, Ashley, Kelly, Lucas Lynn, Marie, Miranda, Bill, Areia, Colten and Adena; a great-grandchild: Sofia Lopez; his sidekick: Peanut; and special friends: Jordan Fox and Sam Strange.
Family and friends are asked to meet Friday at 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Chapel Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service with the Rev. Mike Hubbard officiating.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.