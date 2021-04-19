Clyde 'Ronnie' Eatmon (Died: April 17, 2021) Apr 19, 2021 Apr 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clyde “Ronnie” Eatmon, 74, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Tall Tales Bookshop Open On Tusculum Boulevard Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 A Room Of Her Own Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.