Clyde “Ronnie” Eatmon, 74, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at his home.
His witness was his music and he loved to sing for the Lord. He was the worship leader of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he dearly loved the people and being a part of the church.
Mr. Eatmon was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Audrey Eatmon; three children and daughter-in-law: Aaron and Danielle Eatmon, Becky Crum and Hannah Eatmon; grandchildren: Dustin Eatmon, Alex Eatmon, Cayden Phillips and Maura Phillips; siblings and their spouses: Boyd and Maxine Eatmon, Becky Mileschkowsky, Tom Eatmon, Johnny and Carolyn Eatmon, Sandi Adamiak, and David and Darlene Eatmon; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Melvin Eatmon and Deltha Mae Eatmon; and a sister: Dorothy Siler.
A celebration of life will be Monday at noon at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 11:30 for services. The Rev. Ronnie Duncan will officiate.
The Greene County Honor Guard and U.S. Navy honor team will convey military honors.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clyde & Phyllis Payne, Bob & Betty Cutshaw, Bobby Jack Shelton, Robert Million, Tony Adams, Bennie Malone, Jerry Ripley, Rick Taylor, Danny and Linda Dunn, the doctors, nurses and staff at Veterans Affairs Medical, and the nursers and staff of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society or to Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.