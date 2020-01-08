Clyde Tony Bible, 79, of Greeneville, passed away early Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville.
Tony graduated from Tusculum College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and earned a MEB from Memphis State University.
He was a retired Regional Supervisor II Vocational Rehabilitation working for the State of Tennessee for 34 years. During that time he received the Tennessee Speaker of the House Award for Outstanding Supervisor.
He enjoyed camping, reading, woodworking, fishing, traveling, University of Tennessee football and University of Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball.
Tony is survived by his wife of 57 years: Peggy Earnest Bible; two daughters: Michelle Bible (Tony) Williams of Greenville, South Carolina, and Noelle Bible (Billy) Crum of Greeneville; one son: Dr. Timothy Allen (Vicki) Bible of Clinton; grandchildren: Ty and Jake Williams, Claudia and Abigail Bible, and Autumn Crum; and an aunt: Mary Carmack.
There will be a memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Todd Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private interment will be held at a later date at Chuckey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 110 N. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
