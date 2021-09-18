Colin Black, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was born in England.
He was a U.S. Marine Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Lynda Black; two daughters: Karen Black and Racheal Black; a stepson: Chad Ricker; grandchildren: Zachary Fowler and Case Ealey; a brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Joey Black; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Debbie and Frank Everhart, and Linda Lamb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Black and Betty Yelton.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.