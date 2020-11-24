IMG_1064.jpg

CONNIE CALDWELL AVERA

Connie Caldwell Avera, 61, of Greeneville, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on Friday.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years Vernon Avera of Florida; daughter: Michelle Rutkowski; special niece: Tilena & husband; Andrew Dinkins & son: Kingsley; special extended family: Theresa, Terry, Aaron,, Amanda, & Ashlynn Dinkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lonnie & Ann Caldwell; sister: Tina Caldwell.

There will be no formal services.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you