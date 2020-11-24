Connie Caldwell Avera, 61, of Greeneville, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on Friday.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years Vernon Avera of Florida; daughter: Michelle Rutkowski; special niece: Tilena & husband; Andrew Dinkins & son: Kingsley; special extended family: Theresa, Terry, Aaron,, Amanda, & Ashlynn Dinkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lonnie & Ann Caldwell; sister: Tina Caldwell.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.