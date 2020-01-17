MORRISTOWN — Connie Dixon, 53, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at the Serenity Hospice House.
Connie was a strong woman, a faithful friend and a sacrificial mother.
She believed God’s word and trusted Jesus to be her Savior.
Connie really enjoyed camping with friends and spending time with her grandchildren, especially.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Susan Dixon.
Survivors include her children: Jerry Boyd, Evan Fox, Connie Fox and Matthew Hughes; grandchildren: Aiden Boyd, Kennedi Fox, Jayce Boyd and Oliver Fox; a brother: Mike Dixon; sisters: Glenda Dixon and Stacy Stanton; special friends: Reba Seaton, Star Hurst, John Large, Karen Greer and Freda Brank; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Arnall officiating.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery in Greeneville.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.