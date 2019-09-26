Connie Riner, 65, of Greeneville, died Tuesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
She attended Whittenburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three children: Ellen Davis, Tonya Ferguson and Haskel Smith; seven grandchildren: Tiffiany Tarleton, Dillan Taylor, Hunter Taylor, Tyler Smith, Alexandria Smith, Caleb Davis and Alexis Davis; five great-grandchildren: Ezekiel Tarleton, Caden Ottinger, Liam Ottinger, Xavier Ottinger and Ruby Taylor; two sisters: Christine Davenport and Margaret Reynolds; two brothers: James Ferguson and Jackie Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wilburn Junior Riner; her parents: R.B. and Becky Ferguson; and a sister: Edna Fredrick.
At her request her body will be cremated. There will be no service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.