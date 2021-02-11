Cora Annette Glover Davis, 90, of the Clear Springs community, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday.
She was a lifelong teacher, working in the public schools for 29 years at various levels (high school, middle school, and elementary), as a 4-H Leader, a vacation Bible school teacher/director and as a Sunday school teacher.
Mrs. Davis was a lifetime member of Clear Springs United Methodist Church and attended Clear Springs Community Chapel.
She was a graduate of Emory and Henry College.
Mrs. Davis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Survivors include her children: Teresa Davis Davenport and her husband, Alan, of Knoxville, Dennis Davis and his wife, Genease, of the Clear Springs community, Becky Davis Swatzell and her husband, Jim, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and Craig Davis of Clear Springs; her grandchildren: Haley Davis Greenway and her husband, Chad, Anna Davenport Young and her husband, Ian, Mariah Davenport Long and her husband, Sheldon, Rebecca Davenport, Karis Swatzell Tucker and her husband, McKenzie, Monica Swatzell and Aidan Swatzell; one great-grandson: Brayden Neely; one sister: Elizabeth Fox of Afton; two sisters-in-law: Betty Davis of Greeneville, and Joyce Davis Hicks and her husband, Howard, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Dolly Buckles.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years: Ray L. Davis; and her parents: Dennis and Mabel Reaves Glover.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jim Swatzell and the Rev. Mike Garland officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers and Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Greenway, Sheldon Long, Aidan Swatzell, Dylan Russell, Matt Million, James Jeffers, Steve Waddell, Larry Crum, Jerry Shelton, Bill Hicks, Wesley Fox, Paul Davis, Tim Davis, Robert Million and Myron Morelock.
The family of Mrs. Davis expressed a special thanks to the staff and fellow patients at Fresenius Dialysis Center for their support and friendship over the past eight years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Clear Springs Community Chapel, 415 S. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.