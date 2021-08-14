Cora Mae Evans, infant daughter of Caleb and Anna Evans, passed away Wednesday at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
In addition to her parents she is survived by four sisters: Emma Bailey, Adelynn Karriker, Alivia Karriker and Averie DeHaven; her grandparents: Donna Doud, Chip Evans, and Dorothy and Ted Karriker; her great-great-grandmother: Betty Evans; an aunt: Lyda and Charles Haynes; and her only cousin: Maecy Beth Haynes.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Claudia and Tommy Doud.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Allen Payne officiating.
Private interment services will be held in Willoughby Cemetery.
The family expresses a special thanks to Kari’s Heart Foundation, her friends and family at Johnson City Nissan, the nurses and doctors at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and everyone who prayed for, loved and cared for Cora and her family.