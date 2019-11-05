Corey Starkweather passed away unexpectedly Friday.
He was avid Alabama fan and loved his Chuckey-Doak Black Knights family.
Corey was a loving son, grandson, brother and nephew.
He was baptized at Limestone Freewill Baptist Church.
Corey is survived by his parents: Michelle and Donald Wills, and Michael Starkweather; his sister: Savannah Wills and Geneva Wills; a brother: Jeffery Wills; his grandparents: Junior and Wanda Fox; a great-grandmother: Reba “Granny” Silvers; aunts and uncles: Kim Underwood, Lisa Barner, Lavanna Wills, Roy Fox, Ginger and Thomas Angel and several other aunts and uncles; cousins: Madison Shelton, whom he thought of as a brother, Drake Angel and Maelee Shelton; a special friend: Courtney Cross; and faithful companions: Flacko, Echo and Motley.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Elroy “Paw” Silvers, Bernice “Nanny” Ealey, and Glenna and Albert Fox; a great-aunt: Kay Matchett; and a special cousin: B.J. Roberts.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in the Afton Chapel with the Rev.Tim Broyles and the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Jr. Roberts, Thomas Angel, Brad Smith, Daniel Silvers, Logan Silvers, Tristan Irvan and Madison Shelton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Raines, Jeffery Wills, and the Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 2016 Football Team.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.