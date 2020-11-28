Coy Chadwell (Died: Nov. 23, 2020) Nov 28, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coy Chadwell, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Angela M. ‘Angie’ Hensley (Died: Nov. 22, 2020) TBI: Girl, Grandmother Found In Woods Don Foshie (Died: Nov. 20, 2020) Alleged Meth Dealers Arrested In 'Operation Midnight Roundup" Ronnie Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.