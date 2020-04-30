Craig Talbot Lane, husband of Robin Esham Lane, passed from this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday while at Johnson City Medical Center.
Those left behind to mourn his loss are his son: Jeremy (Kelly) Lane; a daughter: Janelle Lane (Andrew) Mullan; grandchildren: Kiera Rose and Kilian Alexander Lane, Micah Brooke, Noah Craig, Jonah Edward, Ezra Andrew and Judah Lee Mullan; sisters: Cathy (Wayne) Pleasants and Carol (Brian) Gay; a brother-in-law: Roy Esham; a sister-in-law: Rhonda Esham, nieces and nephews; and many friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. from Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church at, 4850 W Allens Bridge Road, Greeneville. The service will be live streamed from the church website: meadowcreekpresbyterian.org. Go to the facebook page and press web cast.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to paypal.me/mullansbirmingham to support Lords Work Trust (son-in-law, Andrews ministry); or to Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church, 4850 W. Allens Bridge Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.