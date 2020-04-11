MORRISTOWN — Crampton “Dusty” Harris Helms, MD, died at his Morristown home with his family beside him Thursday.
He was born on the 24 of July 1931 in Greeneville. His parents were John Edwards Helms II and Constance O’Keefe Helms, co-publishers of the Morristown Daily Gazette and Mail newspaper, a family business since 1867.
Dr. Helms graduated Morristown High (1949), received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University (1954) and an Masters Degree from McGill University in Montreal (1957). Dr. Helms completed a surgical residency at Bowman Gray Medical School, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (1964). He was an elected member of the Southeastern Surgical Congress and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He practiced general surgery at Morristown Hamblen Hospital between 1963 and 2004, and continued with a general practice until 2014. Known for his exacting standards, his surgical practice was built on compassion, integrity and skill. He humbly attributed his medical successes to the Power and Will of the Lord that he loved so much. He was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He married the love of his life, Ruth Marie Seaman, daughter of Henry Emerson and Penny Seaman, in 1957. They met while she was enrolled in the School of Nursing at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Montreal.
He was blessed with a wide-ranging curiosity of nature, literature, science and history. He was a gifted writer, composer, poet and inventor. His mechanical inclination allowed him to create or repair nearly anything. In 1985, he puzzled his neighbors by building a large domed observatory and an 8 foot refractor telescope in his back yard.
Dr. Helms was member of Morristown Lodge No. 231 and active in the York Rite bodies. He was elected in 1986 Grand Commander of the Royal Encampment of the Knight Templars of Tennessee. He loved the ritual of the Craft and worked tirelessly as an officer in each Body.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother; father; a brothers: William O’Keefe and John Edward; a sister-in-law: Margot Mann Helms; a nephew: Roy G. Helms; cousins: Alec Susong, Mary Constance Marsh, Dr. James Richardson, Peggy Dick, Arne Jones, Quincy Jones, Frank Mills and their respective spouses and dear friends, John M. Jones, Olivier (King) Jones, and Roselyn Mills.
He is survived by his dearly loved wife of 63 years: Ruth Seaman Helms; his three sons and daughters-in-law: Crampton and Aimee, Thomas and Lucy, and Patrick and Deborah; his four grandchildren: Anna, Pete, Samuel and Libby; his stepgrandchildren: Susie, Shawn and Tessa Fries, and Katie and Sarah Branham; a sister-in-law: Anne Helms Lorick; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to current precautions necessitated by the pandemic, ceremonies will be limited to a private graveside service sometime during the week, officiated by the Rev. Darris Doyle.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to either Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa FL 33607, or to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105., 888-822-6344.