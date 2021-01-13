Visitation for Crate Shelton, 82, of Cullman, Alabama, will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home in Cullman.
Mr. Shelton passed away Sunday at Cullman Regional.
He was born Dec. 15, 1938, in North Carolina to Joe and Nellie Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his first wife: Mary Lou Shelton; his parents; six brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife: Rosella Shelton; a daughter: Wendy (Shelton) Mayfield; a son: Jeff Shelton; stepchildren: Debbie (Glen) Nielsen, Brenda Lee (Larry) Snodgrass, Ricky Cantrell, Jackie (Randy) Hughes, Rodney Cantrell and Mellissa (Csaba) Szucs; grandchildren: Justin Shelton, Zared Mayfield, Kayla (Jake) Overton, Sumer Shelton and Carly Shelton; a great-grandchild: Alianna Overton; brothers: Odell (Vernalee) Shelton, Arlin (Margaret) Shelton, Clifford (Mary) Shelton and Gerald (Nancy) Shelton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral home.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the B.E. Shelton Cemetery in Madison.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.kiserrosehillfineralhome.com.