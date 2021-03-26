Crystal Shelton Smith, 49, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a 1991 graduate of Greeneville High School.
She is survived by her husband: Rodney Smith; one daughter: Harleigh Smith; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Logan Smith, and Tyler and Brooke Smith; three grandchildren: Jaylee Thacker, Roen Smith and Kenna Smith; her father and stepmother: Ronald and Carol Shelton; two sisters: Melissa Shiflet and Candace Shelton; a brother: Chris Shelton; nieces: Brooke Smith, Briana Shiflet and Emily Shelton; and two nephews: Jameson Chapman and Mason Hopson.
She was the daughter of the late Sandra Gunter. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents: Walter and Betty Dunbar; a sister: Lisa K. Shelton; a brother: Michael Gunter; and her stepfather: Michael Gunter.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at noon in Liberty Church on Park Street.
There will be private interment in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.