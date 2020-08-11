Curtis D. Harlow, 65, of Greeneville, TN, passed away Saturday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Sea Ray.
He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and the family especially liked his barbeque.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years: Patricia S. Harlow; three children: Curtis D. Harlow Jr., Amanda K. Victory and Cynthia L. Harlow; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; ten nieces and nephews; two sisters: Wanda Harlow and Sharon Williams; one brother: Mike Harlow; and numerous special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Carroll and Martha Harlow; and a sister: Margaret Norton.
The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.