Curtis Everette Wilhoit, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Curtis was born Jan. 23, 1938, to Clyde and Viola Wilhoit. He was raised on his parents’ farm in the Flag Branch community. He loved the farm and was well known as a barber by all of Greeneville and Greene County and was missed by so many after retiring Dec. 31, 2016.
Curtis loved his church at Solomon Lutheran Church where he attended and was very involved all his life.
Curtis loved all sports. He was especially an avid University of Tennessee and South Greene Rebel fan.
Curtis was an amazing father, step-father, brother, grandfather, great-grand-father and friend.
Curtis was married to Carol Wilhoit Hartman and they had 2 beautiful boys.
Curtis then married Marlene Wilhoit and has been married for 32 years and at that time gained a family.
The family said, “He was an amazing Christian that took take care of us, showed us love and enjoyed many trips to the lake and beach. He will be missed by all who knew him through his smile, his kidding, and sweet laugh.”
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Viola Wilhoit; a sister-in-law: Betty Cook and her daughter Cindy Cook; a sister-in-law: Priscilla Taylor; and a brother-in-law: Dexter Goins.
Curtis is survived by wife: Marlene Wilhoit; two sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Deanna Wilhoit of Greeneville, and Kevin and Sarah Wilhoit of Arkansas; stepdaughters and sons-in-law: Jerry “Petie” and Gwyn Southerland, and Jimmy and Jamie Winter; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Fred Wilhoit, and W.C. and Alice Wilhoit; brothers-in-Law: Odean Goins, Rommie and Nancy Goins, Kent and Jaymie Goins of Russellville, and Trent Taylor of Mosheim; sisters-in-law: Lucendia and John R. Davis, Ann Rader of Mosheim, and Sheila Goins; grandchildren: Darius and Whitney Hoese, Kenan and Makayla Wilhoit, Joseph and Javan Tillery, Peyton and Natalie Wilhoit, Chris and Annie Bailey, Jeremy and Brittney Southerland, and David and Jalissa Worley; great-grandchildren: Colton Hoese, Chloe Hoese, Adalynn Wilhoit, Emersyn Wilhoit, Preston Bailey, Autumn Bailey, Ella Bailey, Marley O’Neil, Riley Southerland and Pyper Southerland. Curtis had many nieces and nephews he was very close to and loved them dearly. Curtis also had many friends that he dearly loved as family.
The body will lie in state at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from noon intil 5 p.m. Friday. The funeral service will be private with Pastor Sterling Nelson and the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating. Friends may share in the private service via livestream on the Curtis’ obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com or on the Doughty-Stevens Facebook Page at 6 p.m. Friday.
Graveside services for family and friends will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Darius Hoese, Kenan Wilhoit, Peyton Wilhoit, Joseph Tillery, Chris Bailey, Jeremy Southerland, David Worley and Preston Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Solomon Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 670 Cove Creek Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. – Matthew 25:21