Curtis ‘Scott’ Clark, 65, died Dec. 19 in Greeneville.
He was born in Vardaman, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Durwood and Ernestine Clark; and one brother: Terry Clark.
Scott is survived by his wife: Priscilla Clark; a daughter: Tonya (Max) Stephenson; two sons: Jeff Clark and James (Lisa) Brown; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister: Gloria McGregor; brothers: Bryan (Ann) Clark, Trent (Bridget) Clark, Victor (Melony) Clark and Billy (Janet) Clark, all of Mississippi; and inlaws: Holly Carter, Irene (Claude) Swatzell, Dan (Gretchen) Woody, Bill Woody and Paul Woody, all of Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church.