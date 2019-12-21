JONESBOROUGH — Curtis “Scott” Clark, 65, born Aug. 10, 1954 in Vardaman, Mississippi, died Thursday in Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by one brother: Terry Clark; and his parents: Durwood and Ernestine Clark of Houlka, Mississippi.
Scott is survived by his wife: Priscilla Clark; a daughter: Tonya Stephenson and her husband, Max; sons: Jeffrey Clark, and James Brown and his wife, Lisa; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was a Seventh-day Adventist by faith.
He was a 6-year employee of Gibson’s Apartment and Storage.
A memorial service will be Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Asheville Highway following a receiving of friends beginning at 6 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.