Curtis Wilhoit (Died: Jan. 6, 2021)
Jan 7, 2021

Curtis Wilhoit, 82, of Greeneville, died Wednesday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.