Curtis Wyatt, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home.
He loved horses and was an avid cowboy.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Rhonda Wyatt; two sons: J.C. and Stephanie Wyatt, and Archie and April Bailey; one stepson: Bobby Patrick; stepdaughter: Suzanne (Richard) Laws; serveral grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; a special friend: Steve Harmon; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Carla and Charles Brown; his mother-in-law: Linda Lethco; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter: Robin Bowman; a stepson: Jason Patrick; his parents; several brothers; one sister; a dear friend: Shorty Harmon; and his father-in-law: Kenneth Brown.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Carter Station Cemetery at Albany. Family and friends are requested to meet at 2:15 p.m. at the cemetery. Chaplain John McPheron officiating.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.