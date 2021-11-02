Cynthia Irene Braun passed away Oct. 18 at her home. She now awaits to hear the voice of her heavenly King to call her name from her grave.
Cynthia was a 2002 graduate of South Greene High School where she was valedictorian.
She had a great love and compassion for animals, always caring for strays. She also loved to spend time with her mother, studying the Bible and discussing spiritual matters and going fishing with her grandfather before his passing. She had a very infectious laugh which will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her mother: Rita Braun of Greeneville; her father: Otto Braun of Reedsville, Wisconsin; three aunts: Diana Inscore and Shanda Inscore, both of Greeneville, and Cathy Braun of Reedsville, Wisconsin; and several special cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles and Irene McMillan of Greeneville, and Otto Braun Sr. and Ruth Braun of Illinois; and her favorite uncle: Charles McMillan Jr.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday in River Hill Cemetery with Gary Hall officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Inscore, Torrey Inscore, Brandon Cochran, Danny Foreman and Lyle Foreman.