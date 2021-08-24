Saturday, a special angel went to join God in his heavenly kingdom. Cynthia Roberts Woods left behind her husband: Anthony Woods; two beloved sons: Daniel Dean Wedding and his wife Kara Nunley Wedding of Ohio, and Christian Blake Crawford; a bonus stepdaughter: Macy Woods; her mother: Molly Blake Minton; her father: Harold Roberts and his wife, Faye Parman Roberts; two supportive and loving sisters: Kelly Roberts Andrews and her husband, William Andrews, of Lakeland, Florida, and Trina Roberts Estepp and her husband, Jeff Estepp; two nephews both of Nashville: Robert William Estepp and his soulmate, Lisa Shoemaker, and Samuel Coleman Estepp; an aunt and uncle: Moreleen and Walt Elkins; and cousins: Sandy Elkins Tysenger and Angie Elkins Kahn.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Henrietta and William Minton; and paternal grandparents: Arlin and Malsena Roberts.
If you were lucky enough to be Cindy’s friend it was for her lifetime. Three longtime friends were Jessica Buxton Inscore, Leanne Whitson Crawford of Rogersville and Stacy Wilkie Hipps.
Cindy had several health issues, but she never complained and always made it her mission to make others feel good. She had a smile to brighten a big room.
A celebration of Cindy’s life will be Nov 10, the date of her stem cell transplant from her cancer that blessed us with 3 more years with her.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.