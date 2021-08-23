Cynthia Woods (Died: Aug. 21, 2021) Aug 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cynthia Woods, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Fire Destroys Church In Southern Greene Hometown Heroes: Gary and Hillary Morrison Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.