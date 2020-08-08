Daisy Pauline Henderson, 84, of Fox Road, Chuckey, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a caregiver.
Mrs. Henderson was of the Pentecostal Faith.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Henderson; daughters and sons-in-law: Evelyn Greer of Elizabethton, Frances and Martin Diaz of Limestone, and Ruth Ann Price of Greeneville; son and daughter-in-law: Kenneth Dean and Wanda Price of Limestone; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a special niece: Jackie Miller; a special nephew: Johnny Miller; several other nieces, nephews and cousins; a special friend and Pastor: the Rev. Earl Bailey; a special friend: Bobby Landers; and a special friend and neighbor: Margaret Owens.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents: Robert L. and Nancy Bush Miller and two sons: Gerald Price and Wayne Price.
A celebration of life will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.