Dakota Lynn Sams, 21, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.
Dakota was given a second chance at life at the young age of 4 by a special life saving gift from an organ donor. He was a strong advocate for organ donation and proudly wore a Donate Life tattoo on his arm.
Dakota was a 2017 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School.
He was an employee at Miller Industries as a welder. He was very passionate about his work and career of choice.
Dakota had a contagious smile and will be greatly missed. He is loved more than he could ever know.
He is survived by his wife: Britni Sams; a daughter: Lakelynn Sams, who was a Daddy’s girl and his pride and joy; his loving parents: Tommy and Peggy Sams; siblings: Cheree (Mator) Keasling, Tiffani Estepp and Brandon Sams; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Robby and Melissa Reed; sisters-in-laws: Aisha Reed and Alley Reed; a special nephew and best friend: Peyton Estepp; nieces and nephews: Josh Estepp, Brady Estepp, Bralynn Keasling, Addie Keasling and Opal Virts; his grandparents: Wanda Sams, and Jimmie and Emma Coffey; many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; a special mentor: Don Saunders; and chosen grandparents: Tommy and Wanda Cutshaw. He is also survived by his biological mother, whom he loved dearly, Amande’ Marion, who made the selfless decision of adoption at his birth; his biological siblings: Jordan (Ethan) Kinser, Ashlynn Gosnell, Brodie Gosnell, Brooke Poore and Darren Poore; his biological grandparents: Jimmy and Rene’ Marion.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the late William “Lyle” Sams and the late Marlene Coffey.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 11a.m. Jeffers Afton Chapel with the
Rev. Ronnie Duncan and Pastor Scott Childs officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland MemorialCemetery.
Anyone may leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Estepp, Atlas Fagundes, Austin Reynolds, Kaleb Shelton, Nicolas Estepp and Brandon Virts.
SPC Joshua Estepp stationed in El Paso, Texas is an honorary pallbearer.
In loving memory of Dakota Sams who was passionate about welding,, a scholarship in his memory for Greeneville/Greene County Students has been established. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made it Tennessee College of Applied Technology, attn: Debbie Helton, 821 West Louise Ave., Morristown, TN 37813