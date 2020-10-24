Dale Edwin Gregory, 61, passed away Oct. 16 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He would have celebrated his 62 birthday on Oct. 21.
He was an employee of the Greene County Highway Department.
Survivors include his wife: Sarah Gregory; his mother: Joe Ann Hawk; a son: Joe (Holli) Gregory; and daughters: Janetha Gregory, and Ellen (David) Pittman, all of Greene County; a son: Steven (Amanda) Johnson of Tullahoma; seven grandchildren: Eliza Pittman, Henry Pittman, Mark and Aly Badke, Ethan Johnson, and Jadda and Averi Gregg; a stepsister: Debbie (Gary) Shelton of Greeneville; and a stepbrother: Jim (Jean) Hawk of Elizabethton.
He was preceded in death by his father: Charles Edwin “Sam” Gregory; and his grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Gregory and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Johnston.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Andy Eppard and the Rev. David Dugger will officiate. Family and friends who wish to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m.
Active and Honorary pallbearers will be employees of the Greene County Highway Department. His friends from Glenwood Elementary School will also be honorary pallbearers.