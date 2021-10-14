Dale Gregory (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale Gregory, of Newport Highway, passed away Oct. 16, 2020 at his home.A graveside memorial service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memorial Gardens. David Dugger will be officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dukes Of Hazzard Stars Draw Big Crowd Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip David Martin (Died: Oct. 6, 2021) Highway Department Employee Dies In Work Accident New Owners Get Ball Rolling At Olympia Lanes Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.