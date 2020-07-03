Dallas N. Lawing, age 98, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday afternoon at his home.
He retired from the United States Navy after serving his country for 21 years. He retired from TRW Ross Gear Division. He was a former service manager at Towne Gate Motors and Bachman-Bernard.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended as long as his health permitted. He served as a Sunday School teacher. He was a lay Pastor at Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Salem United Methodist Church for six years. He was a member of Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3 for over 60 years.
Mr. Lawing was a loving caregiver to his wife of 65 years during her extended illness. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He was a handy-man of all trades, he enjoyed woodworking, and later in life he took pleasure in caring his daughters two Boston terriers, Precious and Misty.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Ardell and Doug Reynolds; his grandson and loving caregiver: Kevin Chapman; great-granddaughter: Kari Campbell of Johnson City; great-grandson: Garrett Campbell; great-great-grandson: Brayden Campbell; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Barbara Scarborough, John and Pattie Riblett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years: Inez Lawing; son: Maurice Lawing; grandson: Marty Lawing; parents: Harve and Hattie Lawing; three brothers: Earl “Kyle” Lawing, John D. Lawing, and Harold “Buddy” Lawing; one sister: Marie Harmon.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeannie Higgins officiating. The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Active pallbearers will be Doug Reynolds, Kevin Chapman, Garrett Campbell, Aaron Tweed, and Billy Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be staff of Caris Hospice, Dr. Robert Mosca and staff, and Dr. Brad Strange and staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.