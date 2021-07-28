Dan Boles, 93, of the Rader’s Sidetrack community, died Monday.
Joseph Daniel Boles served in the U.S. Army.
He lived briefly in Michigan.
Dan loved dogs and was a coon hunter. He was also a past President of the Greene County Coon Hunter’s Association. However, Dan’s primary occupation and joy was training and showing Hackney roadster ponies. Dan Boles Stables was well-known throughout the nation with his ponies, riders and drivers earning many awards over his decades of breeding, training and showing Hackney roadsters. Many of his ponies went on to World Championships at the Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a member of the Appalachian Horse Show Association, American Hackney Horse Society, Southeastern Hackney Horse Association, and the United States Equestrian Federation.
Dan is survived by two sons: Danny Boles and Joseph L. Boles; a daughter: Kathleen Joyce Meier; a stepson: Nathan Gregg; a stepdaughter: Deanna Herskind; three grandsons: Adam Boles, Landon Haney and Danial Kukuk; three granddaughters: Kelly L. Boles, Amanda Kukuk and Lisa Marie Musgrove; a stepgrandson: Jonathan Ottinger; several great-grandchildren; four sisters: Brenda Tolliver, Phyllis Gallihar, Wanda Wilkerson and Patty House; and several special friends: Lib McClellan Hall, Darrell Myers and Tom Kirby.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Lawrence Boles and Edith Charlsie Whitaker Boles; a daughter: Sharon Kathleen Boles Haney; a son: Adrian Danial Kukuk; and 11 brothers and sisters: James Wolford Boles, Billy Boles, James Lawrence “Junior” Boles, Jr., Charles Boles, Robert Harold Boles, Betty Luttrell, Carolyn Foshie, Naomi Hartman, Marie Metcalf and Susan Arwood.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Whittenburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Kirby, Jonathan Ottinger, Adam Boles, Darrell Myers, Jeremiah Stout and Nathan Gregg.