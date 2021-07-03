KNOXVILLE — Dan Campbell Noel, 74 of Knoxville, passed away June 26 after a short battle with cancer and complications from diabetes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Will “Bill” Noel and Barbara “Bobbie” Campbell Noel of Greeneville.
He is survived by wife of 36 years: Judy Burkett Noel; a daughter and son-in-law: Amanda and Gabriel Woodson; and grandchildren: Wade Campbell and Aberdeen Marie, all of Knoxville. He is also survived by brothers and sister-in-laws: Mike and Melody Noel, Rick and Kathy Noel of Greeneville; nieces and nephews: Clay (Erin) Noel, Jonathan Noel, Christy (Steven) Chambers, Matt (Kalee) Noel, Matthew (Susan) Shelton, Adam (Tim) Shelton, Madison Burkett and Dain Shelton; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Dan graduated from East Tennessee State University.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-72 during Vietnam.
He was a sales representative of Heavy Construction Equipment and Hydraulics for more than 50 years. He loved sales and meeting people and was known for all of “his ole boy stories”.
Dan will be sadly missed but always remembered with a smile and a laugh. His favorite saying was the Serenity Prayer and he tried to live by that. One of the final thoughts Dan had noted was from Psalm 139 “God, search us, know our hearts, cleanse us from sin and set us free. Amen.”
Dan’s family will hold July 11 at 3 p.m. a memorial service at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Association.
