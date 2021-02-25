Dan Hurt (Died: Feb. 24, 2021) Feb 25, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dan Hurt, 77, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Van Driver Killed In Crash Involving School Bus Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Man's Passing Leaves ‘Big Gap’ In Lives Of Friends Deborah Susan Alexander (Died: Feb. 12, 2021) Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.