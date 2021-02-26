Dan Hurt, 77, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Mr. Hurt retired from Eastman
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Hurt; a stepson: Tim (Michele) Chandley; a stepgrandchild: Halie Chandley; his fur baby: Corkey; a sister: Galena Hurt; a nephew: Leon Jackson; and a special friend: Alvin Jim Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Cindy Hurt.
There will be a private interment at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.