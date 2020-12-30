Dan Warren Garland, 92, Greeneville, passed away Dec. 23, 2020. He was born December 12, 1928 in Kingsport to the late Jack Warren Garland and Martha Potter Garland.
Dan was a WW2 Navy veteran where he served in the Pacific. When he returned from service, he graduated Erwin High School in 1946. Following graduation Dan married his wife of 60 years Beatrice Gentry Garland, deceased. They had two children Jack Gentry Garland, deceased, and Ricky Lee Garland.
Dan was employed as a Machinist for Clinchfield Railroad. He was a First-Class Machinist for Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge, TN. Dan was a Local Businessman as the owner of Chapman Inc. for thirty years.
Dan was a published author of two books. He was a recognized authority in the field of Genealogy. Dan was a lifelong Methodist.
In addition to his parents and wife, Dan was preceded in death by his son Jack Gentry Garland, his brother Richard Wade Garland, and sister Jane Elizabeth Garland Richardson.
Dan is survived by son Ricky Lee Garland and wife, Dianne; one brother, Thomas Jack Garland and wife, Pat; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, with a special mention for his first grandchild, Allison Catherine Garland Sams.
No services will be held.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Garland family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Garland family. (423) 743-1380.