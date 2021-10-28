Daney Truman Devoti, 80, of Evans, Georgia, passed away Oct. 22 at Ralph Johnson Veterans Affairs Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.
He retired from the U.S. Army having served 20 years with two tours of duty in Vietnam. He spent his remaining working years in the restaurant business.
After he retired, the job he loved most was that of Papaw to his grandchildren, his great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.
he was preceded in death was his wife of 53 years, Shelby Harrison Devoti.
Survivors include a son: Mark Truman Devoti and Michelle Devoti of Evans; a daughter: Janice Lynn Devoti Murray and Raymond Eugene Murray of Hamilton, Alabama; four grandchildren: James Edward Devoti of Atlanta, Georgia, Kyle Truman Devoti and Ashley Dye Devoti of Evans, David Allen Devoti and Jacquelyn Devoti of North Augusta, South Carolina, and their mother, Scarlett Whittenburg Devoti, of Greeneville, and Savannah Murray Hulon and Eric Ray Hulon of Hamilton; five great-grandchildren; two brothers: General Pershing Devotie of Greeneville, and Jerry Dean Devotie of Atlanta; one sister: Sandra Teresa Sherbet of Talladega, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. Also very close to him was his niece, Deliverance Anne Harrison, and her children, Justin, Dallas, Kerrianna, Mackenzie and Randy.
He was the son of the late Clifford Monroe Devotie and the late Rose Fann Devotie and was preceded in death by his brothers: Bennie Devotie and Lloyd Devotie; and his sisters: Mary Devotie and Caroline Devotie Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
The officiating minister will be Brad Higgins of Central Baptist Church.
Interment will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.