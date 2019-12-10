Daniel Keith Bowman passed away Dec. 3 at his home after a short illness.
He was born in Greeneville and was a son of Marion (Bud) Bowman and Taka Faye Bowman.
Mr. Bowman was of the Mormon faith.
He retired after 26 years from Phillips where he was a Teamster and a Union Steward for AFCIO. He worked at Landair Transport for 7 years, from which he retired due to his health.
He is survived by his wife: Linda Coffey Bowman; two daughters: Tracey Motsinger and Amy Laws; five grandchildren: Jermay Metcalf, Tyler Metcalf, Vance Metcalf, Cody Church, Jesse Church and Kourtney Laws; a special aunt: Nellie Parman; a special friend: Tammy Dixon; and two brothers: Gregg Bowman and Mike Bowman.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located on Sun Valley Drive in Greeneville.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the services.