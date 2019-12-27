Daniel Leete “Dan” McCully, 84, of Baileyton, died peacefully Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a son of the late Daniel Lon McCully and Gladys B. Cotton McCully of Oklahoma.
Dan was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Asher, Oklahoma.
He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed playing country and western music.
Dan was a loving husband and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be missed very much.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years: Ruth Geneva Starnes McCully; four children: Jimmy “Frog” Lawson, Ella Mae Christian and her husband, Johnny Christian, Loretta Lynn Morgan and her husband, T.J. Morgan, and Sonya Michelle Barnes and her fiancé, Scott Lowe; a son-in-law: Frankie Hinkle; 12 grandchildren: Cage Lawson, Adonte’ Lawson, Angel Ferguson, Terry Hinkle, Keshia Hinkle, Shelia Seaton, Jonathon Morgan, Seth Morgan, Anthony Morgan, Mariah Morgan, Harley Gunter and LaShantia Martinez; several great-grandchildren; and special friends: Rocky Gunter, Mike Jackson, Raymond Miller and Juanita Hartman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; one sister: Jackie Pulford; and one daughter: Shirley Ruth Hinkle.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jonathon J. Morgan will officiate.
Interment will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Gunter, Johnny Christian, Dennis Dishman, Frankie Hinkle, Chris Koch and Seth Morgan.