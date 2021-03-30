CHUTE, TX — Dannie Lee Gorman, 69, of Sargent, Texas, passed away March 17 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Dannie was originally from Mohawk, Tennessee. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Jefferson City, Tennessee. He married to Marie Gorman on Dec.r 15, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dannie worked at Nissan in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for 12 years. He also worked as an Electrical Engineer and PLC Programmer (auto robotics) at Volkswagon in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife: Marie Gorman, whom he was married to for eight years; two daughters: Selena Ridings and Elex of Manchester, Tennessee, and Daphne Tollett and James of Rockvale, Tennessee. He has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers: Kenneth Gorman and Karla of Morristown, Tennessee, and Eddie Gorman and Diane of Kingsport, Tennessee; two stepsons: Robbin Howell and Jen of Ankeny, Iowa, and Terry Howell and Megan of Angleton, Texas.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother: Peggy Gorman; his father: James Gorman; and a nephew: Roger Gorman.
The funeral services were held March 22 at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute. Services were officiated by Elder Dwayne Sanders.
Burial followed in Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
THe family said, “Dannie, we love you dearly and you will be missed by many. We will retain your memory in our hearts forever.”