Danny Aden “Dano” Manier, 55, passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Greeneville.
He was a former employee of Ron’s Millwright and SumiRiko of Tennessee.
“Dano” loved cars, especially antique cars, and in his early years worked in the Paint Shop at Bachman-Bernard.
He loved westerns and was a cowboy at heart.
He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his mother: Patsy Davis Manier; two daughters and one son-in-law: Dawn and Daniel Goolsby, and Chasity McCraw; four grandchildren: Aden Goolsby, Abby Manier, Jordan Goolsby and Michael McCraw III; the mother of his children: Frieda Lowe; special aunts: Carolyn Hope and Linda Beach; special cousins: Tim Davis and Kimberly Whitehead; and special friends: Mark Pierce and Jim Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his father: Billy Aden Manier; his grandparents: Elmer and Vergie Davis, Hortense Manier, and Walter Manier; one aunt: Peggy Sams; and five uncles: Steve Davis, Willie Beach, Ralph Hope, Walter “Tex” Manier and Grant Sams.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Michael Melton officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Aden Goolsby, Jordan Goolsby, Daniel Goolsby, Michael McCraw III, Jim Nelson, Brian Smith and J.J. Wexler.