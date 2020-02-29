Danny “Buck” Carrier, 67, passed on to what he called “Joyland.” He passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at home with his family at his bedside.
Buck was plumber by trade for 40 plus years. He was a very hard worker and devoted family man.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was also, a very loving and giving friend to many, including all his friends of Bill W.
Buck was a spiritual man and loved God. He saw beauty in everything and everyone and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife: Sylvia Bowens Carrier of the home; one daughter and son-in-law: Rachel and Cameron Abelseth; three grandchildren: Brycen Holt, Adam Abelseth and Elizabeth Abelseth; one sister and brother-in-law: Patsy (Raymond) Yoakley; one brother and sister-in-law: Lynn (Betty) Roberts; a stepbrother: Cecil Yoakley; a stepsister: Fern (Chris) Wykle; a brother-in-law: Lynn (Trish) Bowens; sisters-in-law: Betty (Gary) Hensley, Annie Gass and Sharon Green; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Jack and Dorothy Carrier and was also preceded in death by five sisters: Wilma Hunt, Janice Dishner, Joann Norton, Jean Turnmire and Erma Franklin; and a brother-in-law: Timmy Gass.
The family will receive friends from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Marty Copelin officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 4 pm at Milburton Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 3 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris McWatters, Dennis Wilson, Bob Knox, David Craig, Tony Longo and Alan Gleason.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Elliot Smith and his office staff. A special thanks to everyone who loved Buck and supported him and the family during his life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.