Danny Dale Willett, 63, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday.
Danny was an avid car enthusiast.
He is survived by his long-time girlfriend: Shelia Short; sons: Derek Willett, Devon (Kristen) Willett and Dillion Boyd; two daughters and a son-in-law: Amy (Rusty) Mullins and Stephanie Southerland; grandchildren: Lexi, Logan, Jonah, James, Roxie, Paityn and Grayson; his mother: Pansy Cutshall; brothers and sisters: Ricky and Trisha Willett, Matt (Taylor) Willett, Michael and Sharon Willett, Becky Ricker, Kayla Willett, and Lisa and Billy Lane; several nieces and nephews; and “Mamaw”: Betty Evans.
He was preceded in death by his father: Herman Willett; and a sister: Amy Willett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.