Danny Eugene Hicks, 55, of Murray Bridge Road, Mohawk, died unexpectedly Tuesday at his home.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Lannie and Diane Hicks; sisters and brothers-in-law: Susie and Andy Foulks, and Margie and George Gross; nieces and nephews: Leigh-Anne and James Pepper, and Landon, Katrina and Joe Arwood and their family, Jeremy and Jennifer Roberts and their family, Roger and Renae Gross and their family, and Christie and Daniel Sauceman and their family; and several aunts, uncles and cousins including a special uncle: Odell Hicks and his family; and special friends: Kenny and Angie Pinkston, and Jason Boyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Delmar and Mary Hicks; a brother: Larry Hicks; and his grandparents: Carl and Nancy Hicks, and Hobert and Kitty Dotson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Susie and Andy Foulks, 816 Little Chuckey Road, Chuckey.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Alder and the Rev. Bill Helton officiating.
Interment will follow in Carters Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Pinkston, Stacy Keith, Bo Voiles, Jason Boyd, Sammy Brown and Ricky Brown.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.