Danny “Hog” Hilton, 57, of Greeneville, born June 24, 1962, passed away Saturday at his home.
He is survived by his daughter: Brandy Hilton; grandchildren: Danielle Hilton, Brianna Hilton and Ethan Brotherton; his mother and stepfather: Lela and Bob Fox; a sister: Trish (Tim) Fletcher; his brothers: Larry (Lisa) Hilton and Gary Hilton; nieces: Jessica Jennings and Lindsey (Paul) Kidd; a nephew: Chad Jennings; 3 great-nephews and a great-niece; and special friends: Brenda Hilton Goff, Cathy Laws, Kenny Kilday, Bo Harrison and Rita.
He was preceded in death by his son: Mitchell; his father: Stewart Hilton; a brother: David Hilton; and his grandparents: V.L. Hilton, Edna Hilton, Harmon Patterson and Mamie Isley.
The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Vale Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Gibson, Timothy Tullock, Matt Tullock, Marcus “Lucky” Carter, Jeff “JP” Patterson, Steve “Buck” Hilton and Jeff “Muley” Hilton.
Honorary pallbearers are Chad Jennings and Mark Shelton.
