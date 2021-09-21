Danny James Norton, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Friday afternoon.
Danny was a member of The Lord’s Tabernacle Church as his health permitted.
He was a veteran having served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. Danny was honorable discharged in 1972.
Danny was an avid follower of NASCAR racing, as well as a lifelong professional wrestling fan.
Survivors include his wife: Vicky Bishop-Norton; a son and daughter-in-law: John and Alexis Norton; a granddaughter: Willow Terra Norton; and his stepmother: Lucille Norton-Musselwhite, all of Greeneville; a special niece: Brandi Hensley-Fletcher of Florence, Alabama; a nephew: Phillip Peterson and Natasha Knight, both of Mosheim; three stepsisters: Frances Crawford and Joyce Griffin, both of Greeneville, and Patricia Hartley of Telford; and several cousins.
Danny was preceded in death by his father: James Bruce Norton: his mother: Doris Edney; his sister: Linda Sue Kelley; two stepbrothers: Howard and David Ricker; a stepsister: Linda Darlene Malone; several uncles and aunts; a special cousin: Marvin Lyons: and a special niece: in Sierra.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Interment will follow at Bethel Full Gospel Church Cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Randy Starnes, Dean Hensley, Tyler Foshie, Matthew Wilkerson, Randy Griffin, Tim Lowry and Richard Johnson.
