Danny Joe Travis went to be with the Lord Monday at the age of 66.
He retired from Quick Lube.
He attended New Haven Church as long as his health permitted.
Mr. Travis was preceded in death by his parents: William “Bill” and Myrtle Travis; brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard and Shelby Travis, Hal and Norma Travis; a sister: Mildred Saulsbury; and a brother-in-law: Walter Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years: Wanda; daughters: Amber Travis and Megan Manchego; grandson: Hudson Manchego; two stepchildren: Jo Jo Taylor and Miranda McMahan; stepgrandchildren: Ashlyn, Hailey, Caleb and Sissy; stepgreat-grandchildren: Keaton and Hadley; a brother: Jerry Travis of Mosheim; four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Patsy Anderson of Greeneville, Judy and Jim McCamey and Brenda and John Keasling, all of Mosheim, Cindy Brown of Greeneville, and Sam Saulsbury of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends; and his special dog: Beres.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. It is requested that those attending wear mask and observe social distancing.
At his request, following visitation his body will be cremated.